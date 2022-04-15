No. 21 Oregon continues to move up the Top 25 poll after winning a non-conference series last weekend. The Ducks return to Pac-12 play on Thursday, taking on Washington.

Last weekend, No. 21 Oregon was out of conference play, hosting Ball State. The Ducks took care of business in that one and now return to their Pac-12 schedule to take on Washington in Seattle this weekend. That three-game series begins on Thursday.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Washington

Oregon took three of four games from Ball State last weekend and averaged eight runs per game over the four games. The Ducks' wins came by scores of 13-7, 10-4, and 7-6.

Oregon's offense is multi-faceted and well-rounded. Sophomore outfielder Colby Shade heads the team with a .351 batting average, junior outfielder Tanner Smith has a team-high eight home runs and sophomore infielder Brennan Milone paces the team with 30 runs driven in.

Overall, Oregon is 21-11 this season with a 7-5 record in conference play. That's good for fifth place in the Pac-12.

On the other side is a Washington team that climbed back over .500 with a 7-1 victory over Utah Valley on Monday. The Huskies are now 16-15 on the season.

Two sophomores are expected to start this game, with R.J. Gordon going for Oregon and Jared Engman on the mound for Washington. Gordon has bounced between the starting rotation and bullpen this year, making 10 appearances with four starts. Engman will be making his ninth appearance and ninth start.

