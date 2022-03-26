Skip to main content

How to Watch Pacific at Pepperdine in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pacific travels to WCC rival Pepperdine on Saturday for the second of a three-game weekend series

Conference play didn't start well for Pacific last weekend as the Tigers were swept by Gonzaga in a three-game set.

How to Watch Pacific at Pepperdine in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Pacific at Pepperdine game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The three straight losses to the Bulldogs dropped the Tigers to 7-12 on the year and extended their losing streak to four games.

This year has been a series of streaks for Pacific as the Tigers won their first four games and then lost seven in a row. They recovered by winning three of four, but have followed that up with the current four-game losing streak coming into the weekend.

This week they will look to find a little bit of consistency against a Pepperdine team looking to win its first conference series of the year.

The Waves lost two of three to San Diego last weekend to open WCC play. They won the first game 3-0, but then dropped the last two to head back home 1-2 in the conference.

They did bounce back with a 10-9 win against CSU Bakersfield on Tuesday, but still came into the weekend just 11-8 on the year.

