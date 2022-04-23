How to Watch Pacific at Portland in College Baseball

Pacific is on the road on Saturday in Portland to play the second of a three-game set with the Pilots

Pacific came into its weekend series with Portland on a six-game losing streak and had just two wins in the WCC.

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

The Tigers have really struggled this year and it hasn't got any better in conference play.

They were able to get a win against Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount but were swept by both Gonzaga and Pepperdine.

This weekend they are trying to finally get their first WCC series win of the year and take down a Portland team that is coming off a series loss to Gonzaga last weekend.

The Pilots played the No. 14 Bulldogs tough, but could only manage one win in the three-game set.

They lost again on Tuesday when they came up just short against No. 20 Oregon 5-4.

The mini-slump dropped the Pilots to 20-15 heading into the weekend and had them just under .500 in the WCC at 7-8.

They haven't played poorly and are hoping to get back in the win column this weekend against a Pacific team that is desperate to get conference wins.

