How to Watch Pacific at San Francisco in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Francisco seeking to secure a spot in West Coast Conference tournament as it hosts Pacific in college baseball on Friday.

San Francisco (25-28) holds a one-game lead for the sixth and final spot in the West Coast Conference tournament. The Dons open their final series of the regular season on Friday against Pacific (14-35) at Benedetti Diamond in San Francisco.

How to Watch Pacific at San Francisco in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Pacific at San Francisco college baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Francisco is 11-13 in conference play, one game ahead of Pepperdine for sixth place in the WCC. The Dons were swept by Saint Mary's in their last conference series on May 6-8. They snapped a four-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 10-inning, 6-5 non-conference win over UC Davis.

The Tigers have lost seven in a row, including six straight in WCC play, and are in last place at 5-19. They took an 11-0 pounding at the hands of Utah Valley in their home finale on Monday.

Pacific will start right-hander Marv Guarin in the opener. He's 1-4 with a 6.06 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 32.2 innings over nine appearances, eight of them starts. Thomas Gavello leads the team with 11 homers and 31 RBI.

San Francisco counters with right-hander Jonah Jenkins, 1-4 with a 5.65 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 43 innings. Jenkins has struck out 48 batters in 19 appearances and this will be just his fourth start of the year. Luke Keaschall is slashing .318/.455/.512 and delivered a walk-off single to beat UC Davis on Tuesday.

The last time these programs met, the Dons took two of three from the Tigers in Stockton in last year's series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

Pacific at San Francisco

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

