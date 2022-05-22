Skip to main content

How to Watch Pacific at San Francisco in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Francisco looks to complete the sweep over Pacific in the final West Coast Conference game of the season.

Pacific is on the road at San Francisco for the teams' final West Coast Conference game of the year. Pacific is 14-37 on the year with a WCC record of 5-21. San Francisco is 27-28 on the season and 13-13 in conference play. 

How to Watch Pacific at San Francisco in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

Live stream the Pacific at San Francisco game on fuboTV:

The Dons blanked the Tigers yesterday in a 5-0 victory to bring their win streak to three games. San Francisco took the early lead with a run in the first and the team didn't look back scoring again in the third, sixth and eighth to win the game. 

The Dons picked up the win in game one, as well, with a score of 8-5. The Tigers took the early lead with three runs in the top of the first, but the Dons answered with five runs of their own in the bottom of the first. Three runs in the third extended the lead in the third. The Tigers put up three runs in the sixth, but it wasn't enough and the Dons took game one. 

Today, the Dons will look to complete the sweep and move up to fifth in the WCC standings for better seeding in the conference tournament starting this week.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Pacific at San Francisco

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

