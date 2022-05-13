Skip to main content

How to Watch Pacific vs. BYU in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

BYU will take a six-game winning streak into this weekend's series with Pacific, which begins on Thursday night, in college baseball.

With just two weeks to go in the college baseball regular season, BYU is playing some of its best ball of the year. The Cougars have won six games in a row and will look to keep that momentum rolling in a WCC series against Pacific this weekend. That series begins in Provo on Thursday.

How to Watch Pacific vs. BYU in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Pacific vs. BYU on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cougars' current streak began by them taking the series finale against San Francisco back on April 30. Since then, they've swept Pepperdine and earned non-conference wins against Cal State Fullerton and Dixie State.

During this stretch, BYU's pitching staff has allowed just three runs per game. In the sweep over the Waves, the Cougars limited them to just seven total runs in the three games.

With all six wins, BYU is now 28-18 on the season. With an 11-10 conference record, the Cougars are just four games back of first place Gonzaga.

Pacific is two weeks removed from sweeping Saint Mary's in WCC play. Last weekend, it was on the wrong side of a sweep at the hands of San Diego. 

Junior Reid McLaughlin is a player to watch both on Thursday and in this series. As BYU's closer, he has a 2.55 ERA in 23 appearances and leads the WCC with 10 saves on the season. 

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Pacific vs. BYU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
