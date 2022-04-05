Skip to main content

How to Watch Pacific vs. Fresno State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pacific and Fresno State meet in non-conference college baseball action on Tuesday. The Bulldogs come in having won four of their last six games.

In mid-week, non-conference college baseball action, Pacific takes on Fresno State Tuesday night. For both teams, it's a quick reprieve from conference play.

How to Watch Pacific vs. Fresno State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 1

Live stream Pacific vs. Fresno State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fresno State comes into this game having won four of its last six. That includes a win over Mountain West foe Air Force on Saturday. The Bulldogs grabbed that game 8-6 behind a 2-for-4, three-RBI performance from junior catcher Zach Morgan. 

Morgan has been the best hitter in the Bulldogs' lineup and one of the best bats in the Mountain West this year. His .402 batting average leads Fresno State and is third-best in the conference. He also leads the Bulldogs with four home runs and 22 RBIs. With 14 doubles, he leads the team with almost twice as many as the next closest player, and is tied for the most two-baggers in the conference.

Pacific was able to grab a win over the weekend, taking the middle game in a three-game set against Santa Clara. The Tigers won,7-2, as their pitching staff recorded eight strikeouts. They nearly took the series and picked up another win on Sunday, but fell, 9-6, in 10 innings. 

