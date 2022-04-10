Skip to main content

How to Watch Pepperdine at Saint Mary's (Calif.) in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pepperdine will take on West Coast Conference rival St. Mary's on Sunday to finish out another conference series.

Pepperdine is 16-11 overall this season and 5-4 against West Coast Conference opponents. 

In the Waves last series against Pacific, they won all three games, combining to score 18 runs. Before that, they dropped two of three games to Gonzaga. They won the first game 7-5, before losing the next two games 7-2 and 7-4.

How to Watch Pepperdine at Saint Mary's (Calif.) in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 4

Live stream Pepperdine at Saint Mary's (Calif.) in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

John Peck leads the team in hitting with a .355 average and five home runs. He also leads the team in stolen bases with four on the year.

Saint Mary's is 18-11 overall this season which is great, but the team is just 2-7 in conference play.

The Gaels have been swept twice in their last three series, once by Loyola Marymount and once by San Diego. They won two of three games in their last series against BYU.

Chris Santiago leads the team in home runs with seven bombs on the year. Jackson Hulett is the squad's leading pitcher with three wins and an ERA of 4.07 this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Pepperdine at Saint Mary's (Calif.)

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 4
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Louisville City FC at Loudoun United FC

By Brandon Rushjust now
ALABAMA SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Alabama at Florida in College Softball

By Evan Masseyjust now
Football
Football

How to Watch Trenton BIC at Paterson U

By Adam Childsjust now
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Cleveland Monsters at Chicago Wolves

By Adam Childsjust now
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Saint Mary's (Calif.)

By Matthew Beighlejust now
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington at California in College Baseball

By Matthew Beighlejust now
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch New Mexico at Fresno State in College Baseball

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Brooklyn Nets guard David Duke Jr. (6) wrestle for the ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Nets

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Hornets

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy