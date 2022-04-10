Pepperdine will take on West Coast Conference rival St. Mary's on Sunday to finish out another conference series.

Pepperdine is 16-11 overall this season and 5-4 against West Coast Conference opponents.

In the Waves last series against Pacific, they won all three games, combining to score 18 runs. Before that, they dropped two of three games to Gonzaga. They won the first game 7-5, before losing the next two games 7-2 and 7-4.

How to Watch Pepperdine at Saint Mary's (Calif.) in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 4

Live stream Pepperdine at Saint Mary's (Calif.) in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

John Peck leads the team in hitting with a .355 average and five home runs. He also leads the team in stolen bases with four on the year.

Saint Mary's is 18-11 overall this season which is great, but the team is just 2-7 in conference play.

The Gaels have been swept twice in their last three series, once by Loyola Marymount and once by San Diego. They won two of three games in their last series against BYU.

Chris Santiago leads the team in home runs with seven bombs on the year. Jackson Hulett is the squad's leading pitcher with three wins and an ERA of 4.07 this season.

