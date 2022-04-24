How to Watch Pepperdine at Santa Clara

John Peck and Pepperdine will take on Coleman Brigman and Santa Clara in a WCC conference rivalry on Sunday.

Pepperdine is 19-16 overall this season, but the Waves are under .500 (7-8) against West Coast Conference opponents.

They have dropped two of three games in their most recent series against St. Mary's and San Francisco.

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 1

They did get a win over CSU Bakersfield between the San Francisco series and the Santa Clara series.

John Peck is the Wave to watch.. He is batting .351 this season, which is a team-high. He also has five home runs, which is second on the team.

Santa Clara has the same overall record as Pepperdine (19-16). However, the Broncos are 8-7 in WCC play.

In their most recent series, they were able to outlast St. Mary's in the third game, 8-7, to take the three-game series 2-1. That was a nice bounce back after getting swept by BYU in their previous series.

The Broncos star to watch features Coleman Brigman, who is hitting .328 this season with a team-high three home runs. He also has eight stolen bases this season.

