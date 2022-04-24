Skip to main content

How to Watch Pepperdine at Santa Clara in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

John Peck and Pepperdine will take on Coleman Brigman and Santa Clara in a WCC conference rivalry on Sunday.

Pepperdine is 19-16 overall this season, but the Waves are under .500 (7-8) against West Coast Conference opponents.

They have dropped two of three games in their most recent series against St. Mary's and San Francisco.

How to Watch Pepperdine at Santa Clara in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 1

Live stream Pepperdine at Santa Clara on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They did get a win over CSU Bakersfield between the San Francisco series and the Santa Clara series.

John Peck is the Wave to watch.. He is batting .351 this season, which is a team-high. He also has five home runs, which is second on the team.

Santa Clara has the same overall record as Pepperdine (19-16). However, the Broncos are 8-7 in WCC play.

In their most recent series, they were able to outlast St. Mary's in the third game, 8-7, to take the three-game series 2-1. That was a nice bounce back after getting swept by BYU in their previous series.

The Broncos star to watch features Coleman Brigman, who is hitting .328 this season with a team-high three home runs. He also has eight stolen bases this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Pepperdine at Santa Clara

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16925009 (2)
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at San Jose State in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17922367 (3)
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_17941072
College Baseball

How to Watch Michigan State at Northwestern in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18141761
USFL Softball

How to Watch the Breakers vs. Bandits

By Alex Barthjust now
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Santa Clara

By Matthew Beighlejust now
USATSI_18137010
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch GEICO 500 in NASCAR Cup Series

By Phil Watsonjust now
USATSI_14505756
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch ClubCorp Classic, Final Round in PGA Tour Champions Golf

By Phil Watsonjust now
imago0046920813h
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
USATSI_17666213 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Colorado State at Fresno State in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy