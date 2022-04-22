Skip to main content

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pepperdine and Santa Clara are both in the middle of the pack in the West Coast Conference in college baseball as they begin a three-game set on Friday.

In West Coast Conference baseball action this weekend, Pepperdine takes on Santa Clara in a three-game series beginning Friday. Both teams find themselves in the middle of the conference standings and could use this series as a way to create some space from the pack heading into the later parts of the season.

Santa Clara comes into this series 19-16 on the year and 8-7 in conference play. The Broncos were able to take two of three games in a high-scoring series against Saint Mary's (CA) last weekend, with wins of 10-5 and 8-7.

The Broncos' pitching staff has been dominant at times this year, especially when it comes to picking up strikeouts. Their 354 Ks as a staff through 35 games this season are the second-most in the WCC, and their 10.5 K/9 rate ranks 19th nationally.

Pepperdine will be on the road this weekend after a five-game homestand. The Waves wrapped that up with a 7-2 win over CSU Bakersfield on Tuesday.

With Tuesday's win, Pepperdine is 19-16 on the season and 7-8 in conference. It will have a chance to flip spots with Santa Clara with a big performance this weekend. 

First pitch from Santa Clara will be at 9 p.m. ET on Friday. Coverage of the game can be found on Stadium 2.

