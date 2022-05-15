Notre Dame goes for the sweep at home against Pittsburgh in the final game of this series.

The Fighting Irish are on a roll to finish the season and have had a stranglehold on this series against Pittsburgh through the first two games. The Panthers look to change the narrative by salvaging the last game of this series. Notre Dame will go for their sixth straight win in the third game of this home series.

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Notre Dame in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (Local)

The Irish will play one game against Northwestern before they play their last conference series of the regular season against Miami before the ACC tournament starts next week. Notre Dame and Miami have the best records in the Atlantic and Coastal divisions respectively.

Notre Dame won the first game 8-3. Its pitching was even more dominant yesterday when they won 8-1. Austin Temple started for the Irish and he didn't disappoint setting a career-high 10 strikeouts. He didn't waste any time doing it either getting all those K's in the first four innings. The runs came late though for Notre Dame as they had a slim 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. If Pittsburgh can play that way through nine today they have a good shot of ending their four-game losing streak and getting back to .500 in conference play.

