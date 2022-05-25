Pittsburgh vs. Louisville Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch the ACC Baseball Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Louisville in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Day two of pool play in the ACC Tournament begins on Wednesday with Pittsburgh facing No. 6 Louisville. The Panthers are coming off of a win, while the Cardinals are playing their first game of the tournament.

The second day of pool play in the ACC Baseball Tournament begins on Wednesday, with No. 6 Louisville taking the field in Charlotte for the first time this week. The No. 2 seed Cardinals will take on a No. 11 seed Pittsburgh team, coming off a win on Tuesday.

As the top seed in Pool B, Louisville got an off day on Tuesday. The Cardinals reached that point by going 38-16-1 in the regular season and 18-11-1 overall. They finished the season strong, with three wins in their last four games.

Pittsburgh snuck in as one of the final postseason teams in the ACC. The Panthers were 27-26 overall and 13-16 against conference opponents this season.

However, the Panthers opened tournament play with a statement win on Tuesday against No. 7 Georgia Tech. The Panthers and Yellow Jackets played each other on the final weekend of the regular season, which ended up being a Georgia Tech sweep. In the playoff game, though, Pitt punched back in a big way with a 12-6 win.

