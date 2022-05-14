Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Notre Dame in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Notre Dame will be looking to pick up the sweep with a win in game two of its three-game series with Pittsburgh today in college baseball.

Pittsburgh is on the road at Notre Dame this weekend for its penultimate ACC series. The two teams will play the second game of the series today. The first game saw the Fighting Irish walk away with an 8-3 win, improving their overall record to 30-10 and their ACC record to 14-8. The Panthers are now 26-21 overall and 12-12 in conference play.

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Notre Dame in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Pittsburgh at Notre Dame game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Notre Dame started game one off on the right foot with five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a big early lead and another two runs in the fourth extended the lead to seven. Although the Panthers put up two runs in the sixth and another run in the ninth, the lead was too great for Pitt to overcome. The Fighting Irish put the nail in the coffin with another run in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win. 

Notre Dame is sitting comfortably in second place right behind Louisville in the ACC Atlantic division. Pitt is in the middle of the pack in the ACC Coastal. 

Pitt will likely be trying to do everything in its power to prevent the sweep today with a win in game two.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Athletics

By Adam Childs55 seconds ago
USATSI_18264607
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Braves

By Nick Crain55 seconds ago
USATSI_18259732
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso55 seconds ago
imago0028458186h
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington in College Softball

By Christine Brown55 seconds ago
USATSI_18164499
College Baseball

How to Watch Minnesota at Indiana in College Baseball

By Christine Brown55 seconds ago
imago1011666425h (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Notre Dame in College Baseball

By Christine Brown55 seconds ago
May 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Kwadwo Opoku (22) celebrates with teammates after Opoku assisted the first goal of the game against the Portland Timbers during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
LAFC
MLS

Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy