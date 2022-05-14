Notre Dame will be looking to pick up the sweep with a win in game two of its three-game series with Pittsburgh today in college baseball.

Pittsburgh is on the road at Notre Dame this weekend for its penultimate ACC series. The two teams will play the second game of the series today. The first game saw the Fighting Irish walk away with an 8-3 win, improving their overall record to 30-10 and their ACC record to 14-8. The Panthers are now 26-21 overall and 12-12 in conference play.

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Notre Dame in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Notre Dame started game one off on the right foot with five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a big early lead and another two runs in the fourth extended the lead to seven. Although the Panthers put up two runs in the sixth and another run in the ninth, the lead was too great for Pitt to overcome. The Fighting Irish put the nail in the coffin with another run in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win.

Notre Dame is sitting comfortably in second place right behind Louisville in the ACC Atlantic division. Pitt is in the middle of the pack in the ACC Coastal.

Pitt will likely be trying to do everything in its power to prevent the sweep today with a win in game two.

