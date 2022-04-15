Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland at Gonzaga in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The three-game series between Portland and No. 15 Gonzaga continues on Friday. It's a pseudo-double-header, with the conclusion of Game 1 being played earlier in the day.

On Thursday, snow got in the way of Portland and No. 15 Gonzaga finishing the first game of their weekend WCC series. Friday afternoon, they'll wrap up the end of Game 1 and then hit the ground rolling to start game two. 

How to Watch Portland vs. Gonzaga in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 1

Live stream Portland vs. Gonzaga on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As snow rolled into the Spokane area, Thursday's game was suspended at 3-3 in the eighth inning. Portland had scored three runs in the fourth, but Gonzaga came back to tie the game with runs in the fifth and seventh. 

Both teams have been playing well coming into this series. Last weekend, Portland took two of three games from San Diego, including a 5-4 10 inning win in the finale. That victory got the Pilots to 19-12 on the season.

On the other side, Gonzaga has won five of its last six, and is 21-8 on the year and 9-3 in conference play. The Bulldogs' offense has been operating at a very high level, scoring double-digit runs in each of the last four games (although that streak will likely be snapped once Game 1 of this series becomes official). Gonzaga has scored 102 runs in 12 conference games, making the Bulldogs the highest-scoring team in WCC play.

First pitch was scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Friday but will actually take place 45 minutes following the completion of Game 1. Coverage can be found on Stadium 1. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

