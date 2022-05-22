Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland at Pepperdine in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Portland will look to pick up its final win of the regular season against Pepperdine today for a first round bye in the conference tournament.

Portland is on the road at Pepperdine today for their final West Coast Conference game of the season. The three-game series is currently tied at one game apiece. If Portland wins today, it will remain second in the WCC standings leading into the conference tournament this week.

Pepperdine is 23-26 on the season and 11-15 in WCC play. Yesterday, Pepperdine picked up a 6-1 win over Portland in game two to even the series. Trevor Hinkel threw a career-high eight innings and pitched seven of them scoreless. 

Portland is currently in second place in the WCC standings heading into today's game. The Pilots are 31-20 on the season and 17-9 in conference play. If the team plans to stay in second place in the standings heading into the conference championships this week, it needs a win. If San Diego wins today and Portland loses, San Diego will overtake the Pilots in the standings.

Although Pepperdine is in seventh in the WCC, yesterday the team showed it is certainly capable of playing with the best of the conference and it will look to do that again today with another win to take the series.

