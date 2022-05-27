Skip to main content

How to Watch WCC Baseball Tournament: Portland vs LMU in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Portland and LMU play in a loser goes home matchup on Friday in the WCC college baseball tournament.


In a win-or-go-home matchup in the elimination bracket, No. 2 seed Portland takes on No. 5 seed LMU in the WCC Tournament at Banner Island Ballpark on Friday.

With both teams losing their first games in the WCC Tournament, Portland and LMU will now need a win to stay alive in the double-elimination format.

How to Watch Portland vs LMU Today

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream Portland vs LMU on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Lions moved to the elimination bracket when they fell to top-seeded No. 12 Gonzaga by a final score of 16-2. Gonzaga led the contest wire-to-wire, scoring runs in five of its eight innings of at-bats.

Although the loss dropped LMU into the elimination bracket, starter Jimmy Galicia stayed in the game for the Lions and ate up six innings, saving the Lions' bullpen for the rest of the tournament.

After going down 7-0 after two innings, Portland was unable to rally past San Diego, dropping the number two seed in the tournament into the elimination bracket.

Portland and LMU will look to keep their WCC Tournament championship hopes alive on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply

