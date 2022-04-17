How to Watch Princeton at Dartmouth in College Baseball

Princeton looks to avoid the sweep to Dartmouth on Sunday when it takes on the Big Green in the third game of their series

Princeton headed to Dartmouth this weekend looking to build off its series win against Cornell last weekend.

The Tigers have lost the first two games against the rival Big Green and are now just 4-23 on the season.

It has been a rough season for Princeton, but it had appeared to be playing better after getting its first series win of the year against the Bears last weekend.

Sunday the Tigers will try to avoid the sweep and get its fifth win of the year.

Dartmouth, though, will be looking to complete the sweep and win its fifth game in a row overall.

The Big Green are now 15-13 overall and 7-4 in the Ivy League. They got a big series win over Yale last weekend and then picked up its second straight series win with victories in their first two games this weekend.

Dartmouth took the first game against Princeton 6-2 on Friday and then won 11-6 on Saturday and Sunday it will look finish the sweep.

