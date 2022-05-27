How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Purdue vs Iowa in College Baseball

In the first elimination game of the Big Ten tournament, Iowa takes on Purdue Friday morning.

After one round of play, eliminations begin in the Big Ten tournament on Friday. In the first elimination game, third seed Iowa takes on seventh seed Purdue.

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Purdue vs. Iowa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa came into the tournament 33-18 overall, and 17-7 in conference play. However, the Hawkeyes were upset by sixth seed Penn State 5-2 on Thursday.

Purdue is the seventh seed in the tournament, after finishing the year 29-20 overall with a 9-12 conference record. The Boilermakers were upended by second seed Rutgers 10-3 on the first day of play Thursday.

This game will have each team's respective strengths head-to-head with each other. Purdue was one of the better offensive teams in the Big Ten this year, batting .290 on the season which ranked fourth in the conference. That lineup will be tested by an Iowa staff that boasted a 3.60 team ERA, which was almost 60 points better than the next closest team.

It's been just a couple of weeks since the Hawkeyes and Boilermakers last played each other, having met for a three-game series in Iowa City from May 6-8. The Hawkeyes took two of three games in that series.

First pitch in this one is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Friday. Catch the game on the Big Ten Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.