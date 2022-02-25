How to Watch Quinnipiac at NC State in College Baseball

No. 9 North Carolina State made it through the first week of the college baseball season unbeaten. They'll look to stay perfect in their second weekend of play which features a three-game series against Quinnipiac.

No. 9 North Carolina State breezed through the first week of the college baseball season. A three-game sweep of Evansville got things started, followed by a pair of mid-week wins over High Point and Longwood. The Wolfpack now prepare for their second weekend series of the year, hosting Quinnipiac for three games at Doak Field beginning Friday night.

How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. NC State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

NC State hasn't played many close games yet. It's scored 55 runs through its first five - which ranks fifth among all Division-I teams. Its final scores include wins of 7-0, 18-3, 19-3, and 24-6.

Leading the way for the Wolfpack has been freshman infielder Tommy White. Through five games, White is hitting .619 with a nation-leading five home runs and 15 RBIs. Six of NC State's nine starters (they've used the same starting lineup for all five games) are hitting over .400 with a seventh player hitting .381.

They'll take on a Quinnipiac team that has played three games so far this season, opening things up last weekend with a three-game set at Saint Joseph's in Philadelphia. The Bobcats closed that series with an 18-8 win, which included a 3-5 performance from junior catcher Danny Melnick who hit a home run and drove in four runs.

First pitch for this one Friday night is set for 6 p.m. ET. Catch the game on ACC Network.

