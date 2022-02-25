Skip to main content

How to Watch Quinnipiac at NC State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 9 North Carolina State made it through the first week of the college baseball season unbeaten. They'll look to stay perfect in their second weekend of play which features a three-game series against Quinnipiac.

No. 9 North Carolina State breezed through the first week of the college baseball season. A three-game sweep of Evansville got things started, followed by a pair of mid-week wins over High Point and Longwood. The Wolfpack now prepare for their second weekend series of the year, hosting Quinnipiac for three games at Doak Field beginning Friday night.

How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. NC State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Quinnipiac vs. NC State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

NC State hasn't played many close games yet. It's scored 55 runs through its first five - which ranks fifth among all Division-I teams. Its final scores include wins of 7-0, 18-3, 19-3, and 24-6. 

Leading the way for the Wolfpack has been freshman infielder Tommy White. Through five games, White is hitting .619 with a nation-leading five home runs and 15 RBIs. Six of NC State's nine starters (they've used the same starting lineup for all five games) are hitting over .400 with a seventh player hitting .381.

They'll take on a Quinnipiac team that has played three games so far this season, opening things up last weekend with a three-game set at Saint Joseph's in Philadelphia. The Bobcats closed that series with an 18-8 win, which included a 3-5 performance from junior catcher Danny Melnick who hit a home run and drove in four runs.

First pitch for this one Friday night is set for 6 p.m. ET. Catch the game on ACC Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Quinnipiac at NC State

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) celebrates with the Ak-Rowdies after beating the Eastern Michigan Eagles,46-44, in an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsmbb 1
College Basketball

How to Watch Akron at Ohio in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
NC State Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Quinnipiac at NC State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth
3 minutes ago
Nov 19, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Vander Plas (5) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Akron vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Nov 19, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Vander Plas (5) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Ohio vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 minutes ago
Alabama Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Missouri vs Alabama Women's College Gymnastics

By Steve Benko
3 minutes ago
Iowa Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Iowa at Minnesota in Women's College Gymnastics

By Christine Brown
33 minutes ago
james-harden
SI Guide

James Harden Makes Sixers Debut vs. Timberwolves

By Kevin Sweeney
55 minutes ago
Gegard Mousasi
Bellator MMA

How to Watch Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford

By Iolanda Neto
2 hours ago
genk soccer stadium
Soccer

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs. UTC

By Steve Benko
2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy