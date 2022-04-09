Rutgers looks to stay hot when it takes on Nebraska in the second of a three-game set on Saturday afternoon

Rutgers heads to Big Ten foe Nebraska for a three-game set looking to continue its great play.

How to Watch Rutgers at Nebraska in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Scarlet Knights come into the weekend on a seven-game winning streak and a big three-game sweep of Minnesota last weekend.

Rutgers won two of three against Penn State in its opening Big Ten weekend and have since rolled through NJIT, Saint Peter's, Minnesota and Monmouth.

It has been an impressive stretch for the Scarlet Knights and this weekend they will look to get a big road series win against a Nebraska team who is just 12-15 overall but 4-2 in the Big Ten.

The Cornhuskers lost two of three to Michigan to open up Big Ten play, but then swept rival Ohio State last weekend.

They couldn't keep up the momentum on Wednesday, though, as they lost to Omaha 6-5.

It has been an up and down year for Nebraska and it is looking to right the ship this weekend against a good Rutgers team.

The Cornhuskers have the advantage of playing at home, but will still have to play well to get a series win against the Scarlet Knights.

