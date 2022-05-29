How to Watch Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Rutgers vs. Indiana

Indiana plays its second game of the day when it takes on Rutgers in the Big Ten baseball tournament semifinals on Saturday night.

After advancing in an elimination game earlier on Saturday, Indiana will play its second game of the day in the Big Ten tournament semifinals against No. 2 seed Rutgers.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Indiana Today

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana upset the tournament’s top seed in Maryland in extra innings on Saturday afternoon to advance to the tournament’s semifinals. The Scarlet Knights won a school-record 43 wins this season, earning the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

Rutgers advanced to the Big Ten tournament semifinals following a near-collapse in the quarterfinals against Penn State. With starter Nate Florence cruising to a 4-0 lead in the ninth inning, Florence gave way to the Scarlet Knight’s bullpen. Penn State would tie the game at four to send it into extra innings, where Rutgers regrouped to take back the lead for good in the top of the tenth inning.

As for Indiana, it advanced with an extra-innings victory over the Terps. After tying the game in the ninth inning, Indiana plated two runs in the top of the 11th inning, stunning top-seeded Maryland by a final score of 6-4.

Indiana will now get a short rest before returning to action against Rutgers on Saturday night in Omaha.

