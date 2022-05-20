San José State and Sacramento State tune up for the postseason in a non-conference series in college baseball starting on Friday.

San José State (27-26) and Sacramento State (29-23) have already secured bids to their respective conference tournaments as they close out the regular season with a three-game non-conference series. The Hornets took the opener on Thursday, 4-3, in Sacramento, with the action shifting to San José for the final two games.

How to Watch Sacramento State at San José State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Sacramento State at San José State college baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pinch-hitter Gunner Gouldsmith beat out the relay on a potential inning-ending double play in the 11th on Thursday, allowing pinch-runner Keith Torres to score from third to give Sacramento State the win on Thursday night. San José State had tied the game in the ninth on a bases-loaded walk by Dalton Bowling.

The win was the fifth in a row for the Hornets, who have clinched third place in the Western Athletic Conference's west division and will face the second-place finisher from the southwest division in the first round of next week's conference tournament in Mesa, Arizona.

The Spartans are 16-14 in Mountain West Conference play and will finish third unless Air Force sweeps its final series at New Mexico this weekend. UNLV needs a win in one of its final two games against San Diego State or a Nevada loss to Fresno State to clinch the top seed.

San José State owns a 38-26 edge in the all-time series with Sacramento State.

Regional restrictions may apply.