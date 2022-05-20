How to Watch Sacramento State at San José State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
San José State (27-26) and Sacramento State (29-23) have already secured bids to their respective conference tournaments as they close out the regular season with a three-game non-conference series. The Hornets took the opener on Thursday, 4-3, in Sacramento, with the action shifting to San José for the final two games.
How to Watch Sacramento State at San José State in College Baseball Today:
Game Date: May 20, 2022
Game Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV: Stadium 3
Live stream the Sacramento State at San José State college baseball game on fuboTV.
Pinch-hitter Gunner Gouldsmith beat out the relay on a potential inning-ending double play in the 11th on Thursday, allowing pinch-runner Keith Torres to score from third to give Sacramento State the win on Thursday night. San José State had tied the game in the ninth on a bases-loaded walk by Dalton Bowling.
The win was the fifth in a row for the Hornets, who have clinched third place in the Western Athletic Conference's west division and will face the second-place finisher from the southwest division in the first round of next week's conference tournament in Mesa, Arizona.
The Spartans are 16-14 in Mountain West Conference play and will finish third unless Air Force sweeps its final series at New Mexico this weekend. UNLV needs a win in one of its final two games against San Diego State or a Nevada loss to Fresno State to clinch the top seed.
San José State owns a 38-26 edge in the all-time series with Sacramento State.
