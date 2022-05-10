Sacramento State vs. Fresno State stream: Watch online, TV channel

Sacramento State and Fresno State meet on Tuesday for the second time this season. Which team will reach 25 wins on the year first?

Tuesday afternoon, Sacramento State and Fresno State play the second half of their non-consecutive season series. The regional rivals come into this game looking for their 25th win.

How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Fresno State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Sacramento State comes into Tuesday 24-23 on the season. In a three-game series against Grand Canyon over the weekend, the Hornets scored 7.3 runs per game.

With a 7-4 win over San Jose State on Sunday, Fresno State climbed back to .500 at 24-24. The Bulldogs are allowing just four runs per game over their last four games and have their season ERA down to 4.95.

The last time these two teams met, it was an offensive explosion for Fresno State. The Bulldogs won 19-0 in a game that saw 25 hits. Eight of those 25 hits were home runs, with senior infielder Josh Lauck, senior outfielder Nate Thimjon, and junior outfielder Ivan Luna each hitting two in the game.

Meanwhile, the pitching staff allowed just four hits in that game while striking out 12 hitters and issuing only two walks. Junior Trevor Garcia was credited with the win after allowing just one hit in four innings while picking up five strikeouts.

