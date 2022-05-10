Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Fresno State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sacramento State and Fresno State meet on Tuesday for the second time this season. Which team will reach 25 wins on the year first?

Tuesday afternoon, Sacramento State and Fresno State play the second half of their non-consecutive season series. The regional rivals come into this game looking for their 25th win.

How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Fresno State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream Sacramento State vs. Fresno State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sacramento State comes into Tuesday 24-23 on the season. In a three-game series against Grand Canyon over the weekend, the Hornets scored 7.3 runs per game.

With a 7-4 win over San Jose State on Sunday, Fresno State climbed back to .500 at 24-24. The Bulldogs are allowing just four runs per game over their last four games and have their season ERA down to 4.95.

The last time these two teams met, it was an offensive explosion for Fresno State. The Bulldogs won 19-0 in a game that saw 25 hits. Eight of those 25 hits were home runs, with senior infielder Josh Lauck, senior outfielder Nate Thimjon, and junior outfielder Ivan Luna each hitting two in the game.

Meanwhile, the pitching staff allowed just four hits in that game while striking out 12 hitters and issuing only two walks. Junior Trevor Garcia was credited with the win after allowing just one hit in four innings while picking up five strikeouts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Sacramento State vs. Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Sacramento State vs. Fresno State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth37 seconds ago
Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Guardians vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs50 minutes ago
NEW MEXICO STATE BASEBALL
College Baseball

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 6, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Alex Killorn (17) after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Stamkos assisted on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) looks down at the end of the second period of game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) skates with the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) defends during the first period of game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Astros vs. Twins stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy