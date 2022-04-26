Sacramento State vs. Saint Mary's Stream: Watch online, TV channel

In California college baseball action on Tuesday, Sacramento State takes on Saint Mary's. It will be the only mid-week game for each team.

Both Sacramento State and Saint Mary's picked up big wins in their weekend series. On Tuesday, the two teams meet up in Moraga for a single mid-week game.

How to Watch Sacramento State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream Sacramento State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sacramento State took a four-game winning streak into its series finale against Dixie State over the weekend. The Hornets dropped that game, but they've still won five of their last seven games. The Hornets' offense has averaged 8.1 runs per game in that stretch, crossing the double-digit runs mark three times.

The Hornets come into this game 20-19 on the season and they're 9-6 in April.

Saint Mary's just wrapped up a three-game series against No. 12 Gonzaga. The Gaels took the middle game in a 4-2 win. Even though they only won one game, the Gaels' pitching staff was excellent, holding the Bulldogs to just 10 runs total over the three games.

After that series, Saint Mary's sits at 22-18 on the season. That included an 11-6 mark at home.

This is the second meeting of the year between the two schools. Saint Mary's took the first matchup back on March 8 in an 8-2 win. Sophomore left fielder and leadoff hitter Gavin Napier had a big game that day, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Napier currently leads the Gaels in batting average this season, hitting .342. Junior first baseman Christian Almanza hit the ball well, too, with a double and a home run in another 2-for-5 performance.

Regional restrictions may apply.