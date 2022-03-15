Sacramento State looks to snap a two-game losing streak on Tuesday when it travels to San Francisco to take on the Dons.

Sacramento State started the year 7-0 that included a huge three-game sweep of No. 6 Long Beach State, but it hasn't gone well since.

How to Watch Sacramento State at San Francisco in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The Hornets have won just twice since and have lost six of their last seven games. They have won a single game against Houston Baptist and Dixie State, but have struggled in their other games.

Tuesday afternoon they will look to snap out of their funk against a San Francisco team that has lost four straight.

The Dons had a five-game winning streak snapped on Friday when they lost to Arizona State 8-5. They followed that up with a loss to Missouri Saturday afternoon and then two more losses to the Sun Devils.

They are now 10-8 on the season and are looking to get back on track before they get into WCC play with a weekend series against Santa Clara starting on Friday.

Both of these teams are desperate for a win as they gear up for conference play which should make this a great game.

