Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento State at San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sacramento State looks to snap a two-game losing streak on Tuesday when it travels to San Francisco to take on the Dons.

Sacramento State started the year 7-0 that included a huge three-game sweep of No. 6 Long Beach State, but it hasn't gone well since.

How to Watch Sacramento State at San Francisco in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Sacramento State at San Francisco game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hornets have won just twice since and have lost six of their last seven games. They have won a single game against Houston Baptist and Dixie State, but have struggled in their other games.

Tuesday afternoon they will look to snap out of their funk against a San Francisco team that has lost four straight.

The Dons had a five-game winning streak snapped on Friday when they lost to Arizona State 8-5. They followed that up with a loss to Missouri Saturday afternoon and then two more losses to the Sun Devils.

They are now 10-8 on the season and are looking to get back on track before they get into WCC play with a weekend series against Santa Clara starting on Friday.

Both of these teams are desperate for a win as they gear up for conference play which should make this a great game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Sacramento State at San Francisco in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Sacramento State at San Francisco

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
UConn guard Tyrese Martin celebrates.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First-Round Matchup: No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

By Dan Lyons4 minutes ago
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to his team in the second half against Purdue.
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Davidson

By Joseph Salvador13 minutes ago
trayce-jackson-davis
SI Guide

Indiana, Wyoming Kick Off Men’s NCAA tournament

By Kevin Sweeney32 minutes ago
Soccer

Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Utah

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Armando Bacot and his UNC teammates celebrate the team’s win at Duke.
College Basketball

How to Watch the First Round Matchup: No. 8 UNC vs. No. 9 Marquette

By Dan Lyons1 hour ago
Andy Murray Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 3rd Round, WTA Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
soccer fans
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Ajax vs Benfica

By Iolanda Neto1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy