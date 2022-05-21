How to Watch Sacramento State at San José State in College Baseball

San José State and Sacramento State close out the regular season in rubber match of three-game home-and-home set in college baseball.

San José State (28-26) clinched its first winning season since 2011 on Friday with a 12-0, seven-inning pummeling of Sacramento State (29-24). The teams close out their regular seasons in the series finale at Excite Ballpark in San José on Saturday afternoon.

Game Date: May 21, 2022

The Spartans unleashed a 16-hit attack on Friday, erupting for eight runs in the fourth inning to turn the game into a rout. Dalton Bowling homered twice for San José State, giving him nine on the season. Left-hander Ethan Ross struck out eight in five innings and combined with two relievers on a one-hit shutout.

Jeffrey Heard broke up the no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the fifth inning.

Both teams are headed to their respective conference tournaments. The Spartans have clinched the third seed in the Mountain West Conference and will face Nevada on Thursday at Tony Gwynn Stadium in San Diego.

The Hornets, meanwhile, are the third-place team in the Western Athletic Conference's West Division and will face either Sam Houston or Lamar (whichever finishes second in the Southwest Division) on Wednesday at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona.

