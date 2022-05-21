Skip to main content

How to Watch Sacramento State at San José State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San José State and Sacramento State close out the regular season in rubber match of three-game home-and-home set in college baseball.

San José State (28-26) clinched its first winning season since 2011 on Friday with a 12-0, seven-inning pummeling of Sacramento State (29-24). The teams close out their regular seasons in the series finale at Excite Ballpark in San José on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Sacramento State at San José State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Sacramento State at San José State college baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spartans unleashed a 16-hit attack on Friday, erupting for eight runs in the fourth inning to turn the game into a rout. Dalton Bowling homered twice for San José State, giving him nine on the season. Left-hander Ethan Ross struck out eight in five innings and combined with two relievers on a one-hit shutout.

Jeffrey Heard broke up the no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the fifth inning. 

Both teams are headed to their respective conference tournaments. The Spartans have clinched the third seed in the Mountain West Conference and will face Nevada on Thursday at Tony Gwynn Stadium in San Diego.

The Hornets, meanwhile, are the third-place team in the Western Athletic Conference's West Division and will face either Sam Houston or Lamar (whichever finishes second in the Southwest Division) on Wednesday at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

