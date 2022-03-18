Saint Mary's heads to Loyola Marymount on Friday to start a three-game series with the Lions in college baseball.

Saint Mary's opens up WCC play with a three-game series at Loyola Marymount on Friday night, looking to win its second straight game.

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Gaels are coming off a 9-5 win against Charleston Southern on Monday that comes after they lost two of three to East Carolina over the weekend.

Saint Mary's started the year 11-0 but has gone just 3-3 over its last six games and is now 14-3 on the year.

It has been a rough few games for the Gaels, but they hope they can turn it around against a Loyola Marymount team who has just three wins on the year.

It has not been a great start to the year for the Lions as they are just 3-12-1 on the year.

It hasn't been all doom and gloom for the Lions, as they did get a huge win against a good Cal State Fullerton team and nearly won the series but lost a tough 15-inning game in the opener.

The record might not be great, but the Lions are playing better and they hope it can help them get a WCC opening series win against the Gaels this weekend.

