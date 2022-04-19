Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Mary's (Calif.) vs. Nevada in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nevada wraps up a five-game homestand on Tuesday, hosting Saint Mary's (Calif.) in non-conference play.

Over the last three weeks, Nevada has hit the ball and hit the ball well. Winners of eight of their last 10 games, the Wolfpack have put together firework displays in April. On Tuesday, they wrap up a five-game homestand against Saint Mary's (Calif.) looking to continue this impressive stretch.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (Calif.) vs. Nevada in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

Live stream Saint Mary's (Calif.) vs. Nevada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 10-game stretch Nevada has dominated dates back to April 2 and includes wins over San Diego State, Sacramento State, UNLV and Air Force. The Wolfpack are averaging 11.2 runs per game in that time, including two 12-run performances against Air Force this past weekend. By taking three of four games from the Falcons, the Wolfpack improved to 19-15 on the season and 12-6 in conference play.

All of this recent offensive success has Nevada's team batting average up to .318 on the season. That ranks eighth nationally. 

Senior infielder Joshua Zamora leads Nevada's roster, hitting .372 this season. He also leads the team with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs. Before going 0-for-3 on Sunday, Zamora had hits in seven straight games, with multiple hits in six of those. 

On the other side, Saint Mary's comes into this game 21-15. The Gaels took one game in a three-game series against Santa Clara over the weekend and nearly won the series before falling 8-7 in the finale on Saturday.

Saint Mary's pitching staff has been excellent this year with a 3.74 ERA that ranks 21st nationally. Four Gaels pitchers, all relievers, currently have ERAs under three. Opponents are hitting .240 off the staff this year.

