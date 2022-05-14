How to Watch Saint Mary's (Calif.) at Portland in College Baseball

Portland will look to pick up the series win against Saint Mary's on Saturday and break the school record for wins in a season in college baseball.

St. Mary's is on the road at Portland this weekend for a three-game West Coast Conference series. Portland picked up the win in game one with a score of 8-6 to improve its record to 28-18 overall and 14-8 in conference play. St. Mary's has a 25-25 record overall and 9-16 in the WCC.

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

Game one had Portland on top early with three runs in both the first and second inning that were unanswered. Another two runs for the Pilots in the fifth extended the lead to eight. St. Mary's put up six runs in the seventh to significantly close the gap but it wasn't enough to overcome the Pilots.

Portland is currently in third place in the West Coast conference while St. Mary's is second from the bottom. With the season coming to a close with only one more West Coast conference series remaining, both teams will be looking to make strides in conference standings and improve their positions heading into the conference tournament in two weeks.

Yesterday's win gave the Pilots the most wins they have posted in twelve years and tied their total from the 2021 season. Breaking the record will certainly be motivation going into tonight's game.

