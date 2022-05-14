Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Mary's (Calif.) at Portland in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Portland will look to pick up the series win against Saint Mary's on Saturday and break the school record for wins in a season in college baseball.

St. Mary's is on the road at Portland this weekend for a three-game West Coast Conference series. Portland picked up the win in game one with a score of 8-6 to improve its record to 28-18 overall and 14-8 in conference play. St. Mary's has a 25-25 record overall and 9-16 in the WCC.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (Calif.) at Portland in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

Live stream the Saint Mary's (Calif.) at Portland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Game one had Portland on top early with three runs in both the first and second inning that were unanswered. Another two runs for the Pilots in the fifth extended the lead to eight. St. Mary's put up six runs in the seventh to significantly close the gap but it wasn't enough to overcome the Pilots. 

Portland is currently in third place in the West Coast conference while St. Mary's is second from the bottom. With the season coming to a close with only one more West Coast conference series remaining, both teams will be looking to make strides in conference standings and improve their positions heading into the conference tournament in two weeks.

Yesterday's win gave the Pilots the most wins they have posted in twelve years and tied their total from the 2021 season. Breaking the record will certainly be motivation going into tonight's game. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Saint Mary's (Calif.) at Portland

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 30, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) jumps for the ball against Columbus Crew midfielder Marlon Hairston (17) in the second half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Leah Stauffer-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Inter Miami CF vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
OWN
entertainment

How to Watch Love & Marriage: D.C Premiere

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football: Glacier Boyz vs Beasts

By Adam Childsjust now
imago0048043949h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs San Luis

By Adam Childsjust now
Oregon Track
Track and Field

Pac-12 Track & Field stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1004040013h
Boxing

How to Watch Boxing: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño II

By Adam Childsjust now
college soccer
Fútbol Hondureño Primera División

How to Watch Real España vs Marathón

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago0035324706h
College Baseball

How to Watch Saint Mary's (Calif.) at Portland in College Baseball

By Christine Brownjust now
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at San Diego State in College Baseball

By Christine Brownjust now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy