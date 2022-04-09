Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego at Portland in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego will hit the road to take on Portland on Saturday night in college baseball action.

The 2022 college baseball season has been moving forward extremely fast and fans are starting to get an idea of how good their teams can be. With that in mind, there are plenty of great games to watch on Saturday. One matchup to keep a close eye on will feature San Diego hitting the road to take on Portland.

How to Watch the San Diego Toreros at Portland Pilots Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Stadium 2

Live stream the San Diego Toreros at Portland Pilots on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Toreros have gone 18-10 to begin the season. San Diego may not be a championship contender, but the team has been playing at a very high level thus far. In their last game, the Toreros ended up losing to Portland by a final score of 6-2 and will look for revenge this evening.

On the other side of this matchup, the Pilots are 18-11 entering tonight's game. Just like the Toreros, Portland isn't going to win a national championship, but the team is good and fun to watch. Last time out, the Pilots ended up beating San Diego, as previously mentioned.

This should be a fun game to watch tonight. Both of these teams are fairly evenly matched and should put on an entertaining evening for the fans. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

