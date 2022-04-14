San Diego State takes on New Mexico this weekend in Mountain West baseball action. That three-game series begins Thursday night in Albuquerque.

New Mexico hosts San Diego State on Thursday to kick off a three-game Mountain West series between the two teams. The Lobos are back in action after having no mid-week games while San Diego State last played on Tuesday.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

Live stream San Diego State vs. New Mexico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aztecs took on cross-town rival San Diego on Tuesday. They'd lose 8-3 but freshman center fielder Irvin Weems hit the ball well, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Weems now has six total hits over the last three games.

New Mexico had the week off after taking on Fresno State last weekend. The Lobos grabbed the middle game of that series, picking up a 4-3 win.

San Diego State's opening starter this year has been sophomore righty Troy Melton. Melton has been excellent in five starts this season with a 1.57 ERA to this point. He has 30 strikeouts in 23 innings and opponents are hitting just .176 against him.

He'll likely be opposed by junior New Mexico righty Riley Egloff. Egloff is 4-3 this year in eight starts and has 43 strikeouts in 42.1 innings.

Egloff's first pitch will get the game started at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Coverage of the game can be found on Stadium 3.

Regional restrictions may apply.