Inter-city rivals San Diego State and San Diego meet for the first of two games this season on Tuesday.

The Toreros are looking for revenge from last year's series in which the Aztecs won two out of three games.

The crosstown rivals meet for the first of two non-consecutive games this season. If the teams' recent meetings are any indication, this should be a high-scoring affair.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. San Diego in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

All three games last season resulted in total scores of over 20 runs. San Diego State won the first two games, picking up victories of 14-7 and 19-18. In the third game, San Diego came back with a 16-12 victory.

Coming into this year's matchup, San Diego is 19-11 on the year. The Toreros took one of three games in a weekend WCC series against Portland, but nearly grabbed the series win on Sunday, before falling 5-4 in 10 innings on Sunday.

Sophomore third baseman Kevin Sim is a spark plug for the San Diego offense. In 30 games this year, he's hitting .325 and leads the squad in home runs (10) and RBIs (34).

San Diego State is coming off of a weekend sweep at the hands of Mountain West opponent San Jose State. The Aztecs also lost a game in 10 innings on Saturday.

Sophomore utility player Cole Carrigg leads San Diego State in most major offensive categories. He's batting .333 in 30 games with two home runs and 17 RBIs.

