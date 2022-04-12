Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego State vs. San Diego in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Inter-city rivals San Diego State and San Diego meet for the first of two games this season on Tuesday.

The Toreros are looking for revenge from last year's series in which the Aztecs won two out of three games.

The crosstown rivals meet for the first of two non-consecutive games this season. If the teams' recent meetings are any indication, this should be a high-scoring affair.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. San Diego in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

Live stream San Diego State vs. San Diego on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All three games last season resulted in total scores of over 20 runs. San Diego State won the first two games, picking up victories of 14-7 and 19-18. In the third game, San Diego came back with a 16-12 victory.

Coming into this year's matchup, San Diego is 19-11 on the year. The Toreros took one of three games in a weekend WCC series against Portland, but nearly grabbed the series win on Sunday, before falling 5-4 in 10 innings on Sunday.

Sophomore third baseman Kevin Sim is a spark plug for the San Diego offense. In 30 games this year, he's hitting .325 and leads the squad in home runs (10) and RBIs (34).

San Diego State is coming off of a weekend sweep at the hands of Mountain West opponent San Jose State. The Aztecs also lost a game in 10 innings on Saturday.

Sophomore utility player Cole Carrigg leads San Diego State in most major offensive categories. He's batting .333 in 30 games with two home runs and 17 RBIs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

San Diego State vs. San Diego

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Flames

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Derek Cain-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Unsellable Houses
entertainment

How to Watch Unsellable Houses Season 3 Premiere

By Justin Carter2 minutes ago
USATSI_3689903
College Baseball

How to Watch San Diego State vs. San Diego

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrate the first period goal by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Blackhawks

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
HS Football Fans
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch L.D.U. de Quito vs. Deportes Antofagasta

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
Fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Independiente Petrolero

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
Basketball Fans 2
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Flamengo vs. Talleres (C)

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy