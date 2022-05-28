San Diego is one win away from winning the WCC baseball tournament but Gonzaga looks to foil those plans on Saturday in this huge matchup.

The championship matchup is all set for the West Coast Conference tournament. San Diego and Gonzaga will square off on championship Saturday. San Diego is the team that has not lost a game in this tournament. If the Toreros win this first game, they will be conference champions. If Gonzaga wins, the two programs will play a sudden-death game to crown the winner.

How to Watch the WCC Tournament: San Diego vs. Gonzaga Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream WCC Tournament: San Diego vs. Gonzaga on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 3 San Diego got to this position by first beating No. 6 San Francisco 10-5 in the first game of this tournament. They, the Toreros went on to play No. 2 Portland, winning in dramatic fashion 22-8. That gave them the opportunity to play No. 1 Gonzaga yesterday.

The Toreros didn't waste any time in beating the Bulldogs 5-3. They were propelled by who else but the WCC Player of the Year, Caleb Ricketts. The first baseman hit two homers and had four RBIs in the game. He is the most valuable player in this conference round, hitting five dingers which is the most in the tournament.

With the loss, No. 10 overall Gonzaga matched up with Portland for the nightcap. The Bulldogs showed why they are the No. 1 seed in this tournament by bouncing back to victory with a 7-0 victory over the Pilots. Starter William Kempner had a tremendous game for the Bulldogs. He went five-and-two-thirds innings with an astounding 14 strikeouts and just three hits.

Can they keep their tournament hopes alive with two more wins?

Regional restrictions may apply.