How to Watch the WCC Baseball Tournament: San Diego vs. Portland

In the second of two second-round games in the WCC baseball tournament, second seed Portland takes on third seed San Diego.

The second game of the second day of the WCC baseball tournament has second-seed Portland taking on third-seed San Diego. As the tournament hits its double-elimination stage, a win on Thursday puts one team a game away from the conference championship.

How to Watch the WCC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream San Diego vs. Portland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As the second seed in the tournament, Portland had a first-round bye and will be playing for the first time this week in this game.

The Pilots earned that seed through a tiebreaker with the Toreros, having won two of the three regular-season matchups. Both teams were 17-10 in conference play - Portland was 31-21 overall, San Diego 32-18.

San Diego is coming off a first-round matchup with San Francisco. The Toreros won that game 10-5, coming back from down 5-2 scoring multiple runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Junior catcher Caleb Ricketts had a huge game to help the Toreros advance. He went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs. Ricketts has been the spark plug for San Diego's lineup all season, hitting a team-high .363. He also led the team with 13 home runs and ranked third with 43 runs driven in.

The winner of this game will face the winner of the other day-two game between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount. Whichever team loses faces the loser of that game in an elimination game.

Regional restrictions may apply.