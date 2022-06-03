Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: San Diego vs Vanderbilt in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego and Vanderbilt battle Friday afternoon in the first round of the Oregon State regional

San Diego heads to the Oregon State regional after winning the WCC tournament championship.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: San Diego vs Vanderbilt in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: San Diego vs Vanderbilt in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Toreros entered the tournament as the three seed, but upset No. 2 Portland 22-8 and then beat Gonzaga two straight times to get the title. The second time was a classic 15-12 game that took 11 innings.

San Diego will now take on perennial SEC power Vanderbilt in the first round of the tournament.

The Commodores are no stranger to being in the regionals but they are the ones that are normally hosting.

It hasn't been the normal year for a Vanderbilt team who won the whole thing three years ago and then was runner-up last year.

Vanderbilt finished the year 36-22 but was just 14-16 in the SEC. Normally they are at the top of the conference standings, but this year they just couldn't get on a roll and finished in the middle of the pack.

They still did enough, though, to make the tournament and will now put their attention on avoiding an upset at the hands of a red-hot San Diego team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

NCAA Regionals: San Diego vs Vanderbilt in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Vanderbilt Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: San Diego vs Vanderbilt in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Filip Chytil celebrates a goal
SI Guide

Rangers Go for 2–0 Lead vs. Lightning

By Kevin Sweeney7 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Liechtenstein vs. Moldova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Belarus vs. Slovakia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Belgium vs. Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Croatia vs. Austria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

France vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate as they beat the Florida Panthers to advance to the eastern conference finals at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
France Nations Leauge
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch UEFA Nations League: France vs Denmark

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy