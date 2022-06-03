San Diego and Vanderbilt battle Friday afternoon in the first round of the Oregon State regional

San Diego heads to the Oregon State regional after winning the WCC tournament championship.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: San Diego vs Vanderbilt in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Toreros entered the tournament as the three seed, but upset No. 2 Portland 22-8 and then beat Gonzaga two straight times to get the title. The second time was a classic 15-12 game that took 11 innings.

San Diego will now take on perennial SEC power Vanderbilt in the first round of the tournament.

The Commodores are no stranger to being in the regionals but they are the ones that are normally hosting.

It hasn't been the normal year for a Vanderbilt team who won the whole thing three years ago and then was runner-up last year.

Vanderbilt finished the year 36-22 but was just 14-16 in the SEC. Normally they are at the top of the conference standings, but this year they just couldn't get on a roll and finished in the middle of the pack.

They still did enough, though, to make the tournament and will now put their attention on avoiding an upset at the hands of a red-hot San Diego team.

