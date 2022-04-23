Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco at Loyola Marymount in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Francisco visits Loyola Marymount on Saturday in the second of a three-game set with the Lions in college baseball.

San Francisco came into the weekend on a three-game winning streak and picked up a huge series win at Pepperdine last weekend.

How to Watch San Francisco at Loyola Marymount in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the San Francisco at Loyola Marymount game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dons lost the first game to the Waves but bounced back to get 7-0 and 6-3 wins to move above .500 in the WCC at 8-7.

They followed those wins up with a 14-11 offensive battle with Pac-12 foe Cal on Tuesday. It was a big win for the Dons as they continue to improve as the season starts to come to an end.

Saturday, they will look to get another win against a Loyola Marymount team that is fighting for the top of the WCC.

The Lions came into the weekend just two games back of first place Gonzaga. They play the Bulldogs next weekend and are trying to keep their eye on the present instead of looking ahead to what could be a huge series.

The Lions, though, are coming off a series loss to San Diego last weekend and are looking to bounce back with a big series win against the Dons this weekend.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

San Francisco at Loyola Marymount

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
