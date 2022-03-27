Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco at Portland in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in college baseball action, San Francisco will hit the road to take on Portland.

The 2022 college baseball season is in full effect and there will be plenty of good games to watch on Sunday. While there will be some big-time matchups, there are also under-the-radar games that will be well worth watching. One of those matchups will feature San Francisco hitting the road to take on Portland.

How to Watch the San Francisco Dons at Portland Pilots Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Stadium 1

Live stream the San Francisco Dons at Portland Pilots game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Dons have started off the season with a 14-11 record. It hasn't been an amazing start, but it certainly hasn't been a bad one either. In the first two games of this series, San Francisco has won both by final scores of 3-1 and 4-3, respectively.

On the other side of the diamond, the Pilots are 15-7 entering today's matchup. Portland has been solid as well, but it would like to string a few wins together after dropping the first two games of this series. Getting some revenge in the third game of the series would be sweet.

This should be another good matchup, just like the first two have been. If you enjoy good baseball, this is a game you should watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big win.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

San Francisco at Portland

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
4:00
PM/ET
