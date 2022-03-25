Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco at Portland in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Francisco opens up a three-game series on Friday when the Dons travel to Portland to take on the Pilots

San Francisco heads into its weekend series with Portland looking to bounce back after a 20-2 loss to Nevada on Tuesday.

How to Watch San Francisco at Portland in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the San Francisco at Portland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dons gave up runs in each of the last seven innings in the blowout loss. The defeat comes a game after they beat Santa Clara on Sunday to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Dons lost the first two games to Santa Clara last weekend but avoided the sweep with a 9-0 win in the finale.

They came crashing back down to earth with the loss to the Wolf Pack and are now just 12-11 on the year.

Friday they will look to get back in the win column against a Portland team that has won three straight and seven of their last eight.

The Pilots have been playing great baseball and opened up WCC play with a big series win against BYU last weekend.

They lost the opener to the Cougars 6-2 but gave up just two runs in the last two games to win 11-1 and 3-1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

