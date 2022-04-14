San Francisco vs Pepperdine Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Pepperdine hosts San Francisco this weekend in WCC baseball action. Both teams enter the series after losing to ranked teams during the week.

San Francisco and Pepperdine begin a three-game West Coast Conference series on Thursday in Malibu. Both teams have a chance to right the ship after coming up just short against ranked opponents during the week.

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Pepperdine in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 1

The Dons were on the road on Tuesday, facing No. 22 Stanford. A walk-off run scored on a wild pitch proved to be the difference as the Cardinal won 6-5.

Before that, San Francisco had won three of its last six games, including a 14-11 defeat of No. 17 Gonzaga. In its game against No. 12 UCLA on Tuesday, Pepperdine had a one-run lead heading into the ninth inning. However, the Bruins scored three runs in the frame for a 9-7 finish.

Pepperdine comes into this weekend 17-14 on the season and 6-6 in conference play. The team is currently tied for the No. 4 spot in the WCC standings.

Both teams have turned to sophomore righties as starters to begin the series this season. For San Francisco, that's Owen Stevenson, and Stevenson is 2-4 in 10 appearances this year with a 4.40 ERA.

Brandon Llewellyn of Pepperdine will likely oppose him. In eight starts this year, Llewellyn is 3-3 with a 3.17 ERA.

