How to Watch San Francisco vs. Pepperdine

Game two of the three-game series between San Francisco and Pepperdine gets underway Friday. The teams will come in fresh, as they'll be finishing up Game 1 earlier.

San Francisco and Pepperdine will play the second game of their three-game WCC series on Friday. However, that won't be all the baseball the teams play that day.

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 2

The first game of the series, which began Thursday evening, was suspended due to lack of sunlight with the teams tied 3-3 in the 13th inning. Prior to Friday's official start, they'll finish playing that one.

Will any of the players carry their momentum over from yesterday? San Francisco senior second baseman Brandon Greim was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs while Pepperdine's lineup had three doubles on just eight hits.

Whichever team grabs the Game 1 win will have its 18th win on the season. Both teams are also 6-6 in conference play.

Once the second game starts, the pitching matchup will be graduate righty Riley Ornido for San Francisco going up against sophomore righty Brandon Llewellyn from Pepperdine. Both players recently moved into the second starter role — five of Ordino's seven appearances this year have come in relief while Llewellyn was moved from the Friday spot in the rotation.

First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET but will be 30 minutes after the conclusion of the restart of Game 1, which will begin at 5 ET. When the game does begin, coverage can be found on Stadium 2.

