Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Game two of the three-game series between San Francisco and Pepperdine gets underway Friday. The teams will come in fresh, as they'll be finishing up Game 1 earlier.

San Francisco and Pepperdine will play the second game of their three-game WCC series on Friday. However, that won't be all the baseball the teams play that day.

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Pepperdine in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 2

Live stream San Francisco vs. Pepperdine on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first game of the series, which began Thursday evening, was suspended due to lack of sunlight with the teams tied 3-3 in the 13th inning. Prior to Friday's official start, they'll finish playing that one.

Will any of the players carry their momentum over from yesterday? San Francisco senior second baseman Brandon Greim was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs while Pepperdine's lineup had three doubles on just eight hits.

Whichever team grabs the Game 1 win will have its 18th win on the season. Both teams are also 6-6 in conference play.

Once the second game starts, the pitching matchup will be graduate righty Riley Ornido for San Francisco going up against sophomore righty Brandon Llewellyn from Pepperdine. Both players recently moved into the second starter role — five of Ordino's seven appearances this year have come in relief while Llewellyn was moved from the Friday spot in the rotation.

First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET but will be 30 minutes after the conclusion of the restart of Game 1, which will begin at 5 ET. When the game does begin, coverage can be found on Stadium 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

San Francisco vs. Pepperdine

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

CA Aldosivi vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Minnesota at Nebraska in College Softball

By Evan Massey37 seconds ago
imago1011275792h
Argentine Primera B Soccer

How to Watch Los Andes vs JJ Urquiza

By Adam Childs37 seconds ago
USATSI_17212007
College Baseball

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Pepperdine

By Alex Barth37 seconds ago
USATSI_17970120
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Final Practice

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
USATSI_17231101
College Softball

How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at California in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
USATSI_9207801 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Oregon Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon at Washington in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy