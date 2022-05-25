How to Watch the WCC Baseball Tournament: San Francisco vs. San Diego in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The first West Coast Conference baseball tournament in three years begins on Wednesday after the event was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first game of the first round, sixth-seed San Francisco faces off against third-seed San Diego.
San Diego closed the regular season by winning five of seven games. The Toreros finished the regular season 32-18, with a 17-10 conference record.
On the other side, San Francisco closed the season with a sweep of Pacific and a four-game winning streak. That run propelled the Dons into the final playoff spot in the WCC, at 28-28 overall and 14-13 in the conference.
These teams met three times in the regular season, during a three-game series in early April. The Dons took two of those three games, in what was a low-scoring series all around.
During the season, San Diego was the best team at the dish in the WCC. The Toreros hit .286 as a team, which led the conference by 10 points. Their 46 home runs were tied for the conference lead, with San Francisco also hitting 46 round-trippers.
If the Toreros win this game, they'll take on Portland in the second round. If the Dons pull off the upset, they'd draw top-seeded Gonzaga. Either of those games would take place on Thursday.
