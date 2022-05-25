How to Watch the WCC Baseball Tournament: San Francisco vs. San Diego

The WCC baseball tournament begins Wednesday. In the first game, sixth-seed San Francisco takes on third-seed San Diego.

The first West Coast Conference baseball tournament in three years begins on Wednesday after the event was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first game of the first round, sixth-seed San Francisco faces off against third-seed San Diego.

How to Watch the WCC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

San Diego closed the regular season by winning five of seven games. The Toreros finished the regular season 32-18, with a 17-10 conference record.

On the other side, San Francisco closed the season with a sweep of Pacific and a four-game winning streak. That run propelled the Dons into the final playoff spot in the WCC, at 28-28 overall and 14-13 in the conference.

These teams met three times in the regular season, during a three-game series in early April. The Dons took two of those three games, in what was a low-scoring series all around.

During the season, San Diego was the best team at the dish in the WCC. The Toreros hit .286 as a team, which led the conference by 10 points. Their 46 home runs were tied for the conference lead, with San Francisco also hitting 46 round-trippers.

If the Toreros win this game, they'll take on Portland in the second round. If the Dons pull off the upset, they'd draw top-seeded Gonzaga. Either of those games would take place on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.