How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in College Baseball

As the regular season winds down, there's still plenty to sort out in the crowded Mountain West conference. San Jose State and Air Force meet for a crucial three-game series this weekend.

There are two weekends left in the college baseball regular season, and within those six games, there's still a lot to sort out in the Mountain West. The conference standings will decide the seeding for the conference tournament, and heading into this weekend there are four teams within four games of each other from second to fifth place. Two of those schools - San Jose State and Air Force - meet for a three-game series this weekend beginning on Friday.

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

San Jose comes into this weekend with a 15-12 conference record. The Spartans are currently in third place, one and a half games back of Nevada for second. Brad Sanfilippo's squad was able to gain some ground last weekend by taking two of three from Fresno State and leapfrogging the Bulldogs in the process.

Air Force currently sits in fifth place at 11-13 in the conference. The Falcons are 6-3 in their last nine conference games, although they dropped two of three to San Diego State last weekend.

The series gets started on Friday with a big-time pitching matchup. Sophomore righty Paul Skenes will take the ball for Air Force, making his 12th start of the year. So far, Skenes is 7-2 this season with a 2.92 ERA, which is the second-best among qualified pitchers in the Mountain West.

San Jose State will counter with junior righty Jonathan Clark. Clark threw five innings in his last outing against Fresno State, allowing just two runs while striking out six hitters.

