How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
San Jose State finishes up its Mountain West schedule on Sunday with a trip to rival Air Force.
How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in College Baseball Today:
Game Date: May 15, 2022
Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV: Stadium 1
The Spartans are looking to get a win in the finale before they finish their regular season with a three-game series with Sacramento State next weekend.
They came into the weekend on a two-game losing streak but did get a series win against Fresno State last weekend. It was the third straight Mountain West series win for the Spartans and had them heading into the weekend 15-12 in conference play.
Sunday they will look to finish off a Falcons team that came into the weekend just 11-13 in the Mountain West.
The Falcons have proven they can score runs this year as they went through a stretch recently of scoring double-digit runs in 10 of 12 games.
The problem for the Falcons is that they haven't been able to stop anybody and have dropped some high-scoring games.
Sunday they will look to be better and get a win before they head to New Mexico to finish off the regular season next weekend.
