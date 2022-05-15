San Jose State visits Air Force for the finale of a three-game series with the Spartans on Sunday

San Jose State finishes up its Mountain West schedule on Sunday with a trip to rival Air Force.

How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Spartans are looking to get a win in the finale before they finish their regular season with a three-game series with Sacramento State next weekend.

They came into the weekend on a two-game losing streak but did get a series win against Fresno State last weekend. It was the third straight Mountain West series win for the Spartans and had them heading into the weekend 15-12 in conference play.

Sunday they will look to finish off a Falcons team that came into the weekend just 11-13 in the Mountain West.

The Falcons have proven they can score runs this year as they went through a stretch recently of scoring double-digit runs in 10 of 12 games.

The problem for the Falcons is that they haven't been able to stop anybody and have dropped some high-scoring games.

Sunday they will look to be better and get a win before they head to New Mexico to finish off the regular season next weekend.

