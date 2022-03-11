San Jose State goes for its fourth straight win on Friday when it travels to Nevada to take on the Wolf Pack in college baseball.

San Jose State picked up its third straight win on Tuesday when it used good pitching and a three-run sixth inning to come away with the 3-1 victory.

How to Watch San Jose State at Nevada in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the San Jose State at Nevada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win came after it took two of three from New Mexico last weekend and improved its record to 9-4 on the early season.

The Spartans have played well and are looking to pick up a big Mountain West win on Friday against a Nevada team coming off a wild win against Air Force on Saturday.

The Wolf Pack lost their first game against the Falcons but looked to be cruising in the second game as they led 18-8 going into the eighth inning.

It all changed when the Falcons dropped a 10 spot on them in the bottom of the eighth, but the Wolf Pack were able to finally score in the 13th to come away with a 19-18 win.

It was a crazy game but was a big win for Nevada that gave the Wolf Pack their first Mountain West win of the year.

Friday, they will look to get a second straight victory when they open up a three-game series with San Jose State.

Regional restrictions may apply.