Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose State at Nevada in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Jose State goes for its fourth straight win on Friday when it travels to Nevada to take on the Wolf Pack in college baseball.

San Jose State picked up its third straight win on Tuesday when it used good pitching and a three-run sixth inning to come away with the 3-1 victory.

How to Watch San Jose State at Nevada in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the San Jose State at Nevada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win came after it took two of three from New Mexico last weekend and improved its record to 9-4 on the early season.

The Spartans have played well and are looking to pick up a big Mountain West win on Friday against a Nevada team coming off a wild win against Air Force on Saturday.

The Wolf Pack lost their first game against the Falcons but looked to be cruising in the second game as they led 18-8 going into the eighth inning.

It all changed when the Falcons dropped a 10 spot on them in the bottom of the eighth, but the Wolf Pack were able to finally score in the 13th to come away with a 19-18 win.

It was a crazy game but was a big win for Nevada that gave the Wolf Pack their first Mountain West win of the year.

Friday, they will look to get a second straight victory when they open up a three-game series with San Jose State.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

San Jose State at Nevada

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
4;00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15873698 (1)
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch Fargo Davies High School vs. Minot High School

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_16346685
College Baseball

How to Watch San Jose State at Nevada in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1008252527h
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Almagro vs. Tristán Suárez

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) shoots against Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Temple vs. Tulane: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) shoots against Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tulane vs. Temple: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_17819175
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane vs. Temple in AAC Tournament

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Soccer

Benfica vs. FC Vizela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Lille OSC vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_12965024
College Baseball

How to Watch Michigan at Louisville in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy