How to Watch San Jose State at Nevada in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
San Jose State picked up its third straight win on Tuesday when it used good pitching and a three-run sixth inning to come away with the 3-1 victory.
Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022
Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV: Stadium 1
Live stream the San Jose State at Nevada game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The win came after it took two of three from New Mexico last weekend and improved its record to 9-4 on the early season.
The Spartans have played well and are looking to pick up a big Mountain West win on Friday against a Nevada team coming off a wild win against Air Force on Saturday.
The Wolf Pack lost their first game against the Falcons but looked to be cruising in the second game as they led 18-8 going into the eighth inning.
It all changed when the Falcons dropped a 10 spot on them in the bottom of the eighth, but the Wolf Pack were able to finally score in the 13th to come away with a 19-18 win.
It was a crazy game but was a big win for Nevada that gave the Wolf Pack their first Mountain West win of the year.
Friday, they will look to get a second straight victory when they open up a three-game series with San Jose State.
Regional restrictions may apply.