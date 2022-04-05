Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose State vs. San Francisco in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bay Area opponents meet for mid-week college baseball action on Tuesday when San Jose State visits San Francisco.

It's round two for Bay Area rivals on Tuesday when San Jose State travels to play San Francisco in mid-week college baseball action. The two teams previously met on March 1 in San Jose.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. San Francisco in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 2

Live stream San Jose State vs. San Francisco on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spartans took that first meeting 6-5, winning on a walk-off in the 10th inning. Both pitching staffs were in a groove that day, with 16 combined strikeouts.

The Dons come into this game after taking two of three from San Diego in a WCC series over the weekend. After dropping the opener 8-3, San Francisco responded with wins of 6-5 and 3-2. With those wins, the Dons are now back over the .500 mark at 16-15.

Sophomore shortstop and leadoff hitter Luke Keaschall was excellent in those two wins. He went a combined 5-for-7 with a home run, two runs driven in, and three runs scored. Keaschall is hitting a team-leading .333 in 31 games this season.

San Jose State found itself on the wrong side of a non-conference sweep at the hands of USC last weekend. The Spartans come into Tuesday's matchup at 14-15.

The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Catch the game on Stadium 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.



