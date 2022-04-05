It's round two for Bay Area rivals on Tuesday when San Jose State travels to play San Francisco in mid-week college baseball action. The two teams previously met on March 1 in San Jose.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. San Francisco in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 2

Live stream San Jose State vs. San Francisco on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spartans took that first meeting 6-5, winning on a walk-off in the 10th inning. Both pitching staffs were in a groove that day, with 16 combined strikeouts.

The Dons come into this game after taking two of three from San Diego in a WCC series over the weekend. After dropping the opener 8-3, San Francisco responded with wins of 6-5 and 3-2. With those wins, the Dons are now back over the .500 mark at 16-15.

Sophomore shortstop and leadoff hitter Luke Keaschall was excellent in those two wins. He went a combined 5-for-7 with a home run, two runs driven in, and three runs scored. Keaschall is hitting a team-leading .333 in 31 games this season.

San Jose State found itself on the wrong side of a non-conference sweep at the hands of USC last weekend. The Spartans come into Tuesday's matchup at 14-15.

The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Catch the game on Stadium 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.