With both San Jose State and Air Force in the winner's bracket, a loss will not send them home, but they will try to outplay each other to stay on top in Mountain West play.

San Jose State and Air Force will meet today for their second game in the Mountain West Tournament. Both teams pulled off wins in their first games to advance to the winner's bracket.

How to Watch San Jose State vs Air Force in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 2

No. 3 seeded San Jose State defeated No. 2 seeded Nevada yesterday with a score of 2-1. The victory improved the Spartans' overall record to 29-27. The Spartans took the early lead with a run in the top of the first, but Nevada tied it up in the bottom of the second. San Jose scored the go-ahead, game-winning run in the top of the fourth. With a strong defense, the Spartans were able to pull off the upset.

Air Force pulled off an upset of its own with a 5-2 victory over No. 1 seeded UNLV. The No. 4 seeded Falcons put up five runs against UNLV before the Rebels were able to score two runs of their own. Fortunately for the Falcons, those runs did not come until the bottom of the ninth and it was too little, too late for the Rebels.

The last time these two teams met had Air Force, winning two of three games, but the Spartans won that third game with an astounding 30-9 victory. Today, the win could really go to either team.

