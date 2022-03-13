Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose State at Nevada in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nevada looks to finish off a three-game sweep of San Jose State on Sunday afternoon.

Nevada's offense has come alive over the last three games, as the Wolf Pack have scored 50 runs.

How to Watch San Jose State at Nevada in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the San Jose State at Nevada game on fuboTV:

It started with a crazy 19-18 win over Air Force last weekend and has continued over the first two games of its series with San Jose State.

The Wolf Pack have scored often and also used big innings in winning the first two games 12-7 and 19-8. 

Sunday they will look to stay hot as they go for the series sweep of the Spartans and pick up their fourth straight win.

San Jose State came into the weekend 9-4 and on a three-game winning streak, but its pitching has not been able to slow down Nevada so far this series.

Sunday, the Spartans will look to try and solve that puzzle and salvage one win in the series.

San Jose State is now just 2-3 in the Mountain West and is looking to escape the weekend with a .500 record.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

San Jose State at Nevada in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17834070
