San Jose State vs. Nevada Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch the Mountain West Baseball Tournament: San Jose State vs. Nevada in College Baseball

The 2022 Mountain West baseball tournament begins on Thursday. In the first of two first-round games, second seed Nevada takes on No. 3 seed San Jose State.

It's baseball tournament time in the Mountain West. The action gets underway on Thursday with a pair of games. In the first matchup, No. 2 seed Nevada meets up with No. 3 seed San Jose State.

Game Date: May 26, 2022
Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: Stadium 2

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream San Jose State vs. Nevada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nevada finished the regular season 28-24, with an 18-12 mark in conference play. San Jose State ended up two games back in the standings, with a 28-27 overall record and a 16-14 conference record.

These teams should be plenty familiar with each other after playing six times in the regular season. Their first series came in mid-March in Reno, with Nevada picking up a high-scoring sweep. The three final scores in that set were 12-7, 19-8, and 15-10. 

Things got a bit more even when the action shifted to San Jose in late April. The Spartans won two of those three meetings. After San Jose State grabbed a close 6-5 win on Friday, the teams split a pair of blowouts, with Nevada winning 14-3 on Saturday and a 9-2 San Jose State win on Sunday.

The winner of this game will move on to face the winner of the other Mountain West game between UNLV and Air Force, with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Meanwhile, the loser of the game faces the loser of that game in an elimination matchup. Both of those games will take place on Friday.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

San Jose State vs. Nevada

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
