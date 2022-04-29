Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Who will come out on top when San Jose State visits New Mexico in Mountain West action this weekend? The three-game college baseball series begins Friday afternoon.

Last week, New Mexico and San Jose State took on the first- and second-place teams, respectively, in the Mountain West Conference. After doing damage in those series, the two sides will square off this weekend in Albuquerque. The three-game series begins Friday night.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream San Jose State vs. New Mexico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Mexico picked up one win against first-place UNLV last weekend, with a 7-4 win on Saturday. The Lobos nearly took the series as well, falling in a close, high-scoring game 13-11 on Sunday. 

Sophomore outfielder Lenny Junior Ashby went 5-for-13 in that series with a home run. He has at least one hit in 15 of his last 18 games and leads the team with a .335 batting average as well as 10 home runs and 38 RBIs.

San Jose State took two of three games last weekend at home against second-place Nevada. The Spartans took the series opener 6-5, then wrapped things up with a 9-2 win on Sunday. With a non-conference win against UC Davis on Tuesday, they've now won four of their last five games.

This weekend's series will be the second between San Jose State and New Mexico this season. The two teams met in San Jose in early March. The Spartans took two of three in a low-scoring weekend, with wins of 4-2 and 3-1. New Mexico did win the opener with a 5-0 shutout.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

San Jose State vs. New Mexico

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
