How to Watch San Jose State vs. San Diego State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Now back at .500, San Jose State returns to Mountain West Conference play. The Spartans visit San Diego State Friday for the first of a three-game weekend series.

Thanks to a 4-2 win over San Francisco on Tuesday, San Jose State is back at .500 at 15-15 on the season. The Spartans now return to conference play for the first time in two weeks, as they head on the road to take on San Diego State. The first game of that three-game series is set for Friday night.

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

In that win on Tuesday, San Jose State's pitching staff had the Dons locked down. The combination of Micky Thompson, James Shimashita, Darren Jansen, and Joey Cammarata allowed just five hits over 10 innings while striking out eight hitters.

San Diego State is also coming in off of a win, having beat Long Beach State 5-1 on Tuesday. Sophomore second baseman Cole Carrigg led the way for the Aztecs in that one, going 2-for-4 with a home run. His two RBIs increased his season total to 16, which leads the team.

Friday night's expected pitching matchup features a pair of junior righties in San Jose State's Jonathan Clark and San Diego State's Troy Melton. Clark is making his eighth start of the season, coming off of a six-inning effort against USC last week. Melton is taking the hill for the fifth time, and coming off his best start of the year. He threw seven innings against Nevada on April 1, allowing four hits and no earned runs while striking out six hitters.

